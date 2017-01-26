Mischa Barton Voluntarily Taken to Hospital After Police Respond to Disturbance Call

Mischa Barton was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles, E! News can confirm, after local authorities responded to a disturbance call.

A West Hollywood Sheriff's deputy tells us, "She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital."

According to TMZ, the actress, who is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the hit show The O.C., appeared to be behaving in a bizarre fashion in the backyard of her West Hollywood home when authorities responded to the call.

The site also reports that the 31-year-old was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation. Mischa's rep did not return request for comment.