Paris Jackson Responds to Wendy Williams' Critique of Her Rolling Stone Cover

Mike Pont/WireImage, Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Mike Pont/WireImage, Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Paris Jackson is reacting to Wendy Williams' comments regarding her Rolling Stone cover.
In a series of Tweets to followers and fans Thursday afternoon, Michael Jackson's daughter questioned why the talk-show host continues to bring up her family.
"She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us," she wrote. "Why are we on her mind so often?"
On Wednesday's Wendy Williams Show, the talk-show host discussed Paris' rare interview in the new issue of Rolling Stone.
"She has not made her mark on her own," she said during her "Hot Topics" segment. "You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside. Sorry you all."
Another topic making headlines after Paris' rare interview is the 18-year-old's perspective on race. After Paris told the publication that "I consider myself black," Wendy shared her own perspective.
"I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I'm just talking about the visual because you know … black is not what you call yourself, it's what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It's what they see," she explained. "But that's cute, and good for her."
When Paris saw a news article with the headline "Wendy does not want Paris to call herself black," she responded, "Well she didn't birth me so."
There is one show in daytime that Paris is showing some love for. While catching an episode of The Real, the model and actress appreciated co-hosts Loni Love and Tamera Mowry-Housley thoughts on her interview.
"I can't tell you girls enough how appreciative I am of your kind words," she wrote on Twitter. "It was a ray of light in a lot of darkness."
Read the complete Rolling Stone article online now.