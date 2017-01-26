Kristen Bell Shares Throwback From Her Wedding With Dax Shepard and It Totally Epitomizes Their Relationship

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got engaged in 2010, but refused to get married until gay marriage was legalized in the state of California.
However, even when the government finally reached the monumental decision, striking down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, Bell and Shepard didn't feel the need to have some blowout celebration.
The pair married in a private ceremony at the courthouse among a few family members and friends, and it looks like it might have been one of the best weddings ever.
In fact, Bell shared a rare photo from the special day to her Instagram account Thursday, and it has us in a fit of giggles. While the actress appears to be sobbing her eyes out, Shepard—in his typical funny-guy fashion—is laughing in her face.
"#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny," she captioned the adorably funny photo.
You may be wondering why they decided to wed in the courthouse, but the pair had always planned to have a low-key celebration.
"We're not having a wedding," the Veronica Mars star told E! News in 2013. "It's not a desire of either of ours to have any sort of day of celebration for us. I feel like we get enough attention in our daily lives and we just want something sort of private that involves pen and paper."
Just last year, the actress opened up a bit about their special day. "We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," she told CBS Sunday Morning in July. "And it was still one of the best days of my life."
Three years later, the couple are still as in love as ever while parenting two children, Delta Bell Shepard and Lincoln Shepard.
Bell gushed of her hubby, "He's a wonderful father."