See Nick Cannon Get Shot Down By Beyoncé in This Hilarious Throwback Photo

Nick Cannon isn't too proud to admit he's been shot down by Beyoncé.
The America's Got Talent host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious throwback photo during a run-in with Queen B and the rest of Destiny's Child in the '90s.
"#TBT Even in the 90's I was always shootin my shot!!! @Beyonce was looking at me like 'Little Boy Please!!'" He captioned the photo, adding, "In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny's Child! LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!"
In the picture, we see Cannon wearing an orange and blue jacket with a matching hat, making a face as he shakes hands with Bey who donned a jacket over a crop top.
Of course this isn't the first #TBT he's posted that made us giggle.
Last week, he shared photos with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Lil' Kim.
"#tbt Whoa!!!" He captioned the photo above with the three ladies.
He then uploaded another photo from the same night with West.
"#tbt Same Night!!!" he wrote, adding, "Could it have.... Nah!!! LOL."
Speaking of history, despite their divorce, Cannon continues to stand up for his ex Mariah Carey.
In fact, just last week, the actor sat down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and defended Mimi's controversial New Year's Eve performance.
"You know me, I'm a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that!" Cannon joked with DeGeneres. "They set her up! That was a distraction!"
On a serious note, he continued, "Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ears, things like that can go wrong on live television. I screw up on America's Got Talent all the time. So when there's people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered."
Still, he believes, "She can do no wrong. So she worked through it."