Mr. Clean's 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Will Make You Feel a Little Bit Dirty

Step aside, Magic Mike! Mr. Clean just proved he knows how to get down and dirty (all the while getting clean, of course).

The famous mascot of cleanliness landed a commercial spot during the 2017 Super Bowl, bringing his skin-tight, all-white ensemble—complete with that gold earring, duh—to our screens as he mops floors, scrubs kitchen counters and spruces up the bathroom. But while this may seem innocent enough, it's his sexy dance moves that caught us off guard, questioning our morals as our eyes make their way to his pert derriere. 

Photos

Best Super Bowl Performances Ever!

While he may be cleaning up, we can't help but feel a little dirty watching him twerk his way into our imaginations as the male stripper "cleaner of our dreams" (or so the ad is titled).

Though the big game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is still a week and a half away, several companies have already debuted their commercials. Skittles released their adorable ad, which features a young man's romantic gesture in trying to win over his crush, while Intel was the first to release their commercial, featuring Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In more Super Bowl LI news, while we were already stoked about Lady Gaga headlining the halftime show, our excitement magnified when we found out Luke Bryan is singing the National Anthem!

The big game will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston and air live on Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. PST.

