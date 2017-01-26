Janet Jackson Spotted for the First Time Since Giving Birth

Hi Mama Janet Jackson!

The 50-year-old pop star was spotted shopping at a luxury baby boutique in London Tuesday, marking the first time she has been photographed in public since she and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, son Eissa, three weeks ago.

Jackson sported a brown fur wrap over a loose-fitting black top and pants and black high-top sneakers and wore her hair in an updo.

The boutique Jackson had visited, Blue Almonds, is a favorite of celebs in London. In 2013, while pregnant with son Prince George, Kate Middleton and her mother Carole Middleton were spotted buying a $371 Moses Basket at the shop.