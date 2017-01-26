Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Look ''Smitten'' While Hanging Out With Famous Friends

Looks like The Weeknd and Selena Gomez just took their relationship to the next level...they got their friends' stamp of approval!

The rumored couple stepped out in Hollywood on Wednesday night with a group of their famous friends—including French Montana and Jaden Smith—enjoying a fun-filled evening at Dave and Buster's to play games, take photos and enjoy each other's company.

Onlookers tell E! News they looked "smitten" as they left the arcade at 3 a.m. (!!!). In fact, they were photographed holding hands, unconcerned about showing some sweet PDA among the group as they got in the same car and headed home together.