It's Official: Nina Dobrev Is Returning for The Vampire Diaries Series Finale

She's ba-aaack.

Nina Dobrev is set to return as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries' series finale, E! News has confirmed. Did you hear that? That was the sound of Delena fans cheering across the world over the news of Nina's return in the Friday, March 10 finale.

Dobrev announced the news of her return on Instagram, posting a photo of the series finale script. "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#BackOnSet #TVDForever."

The photo revealed the epic title of the finale, "I Was Feeling Epic," and that co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson wrote the series ender together, with Plec set to direct. And yes, we're already getting emotional over bidding farewell to Mystic Falls.