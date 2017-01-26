Kim Richards Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Monty Brinson One Year After His Death: "I Love You Always"

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey, James Packer, Engagement Ring

Mariah Carey Excited to Get Back in the Studio Amid James Packer Split: ''Songwriting Is Very Healing for Me''

Scarlett Johansson, Variety Power of Women

Scarlett Johansson Gave No Sign Her Marriage Was Over for 6 Months--but Privacy Has Always Been the Name of Her Game

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's Orange Trousers Are Large and in Charge

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Richards, Monty Brinson

Instagram

Kim Richards hasn't forgotten her beloved ex-husband Monty Brinson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to Brinson on the one-year anniversary of his death Wednesday. Richards shared a picture of herself and Brinson and penned a touching caption.

"Missing You❤today Monty," she began. "My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul. I cherish each & every memory we shared.. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love,Strength & Courage from above. Thank you for choosing me❤I love you always & forever...."

Brinson passed away at age 58 after a tough battle with lung cancer. Although they were divorced, Brinson and Richards had a "very special relationship," a source told E! News

Watch

Kim Richards Gets Candid About Monty Brinson's Passing

Monty Brinson, Kim Richards, Instagram

Instagram

"Rarely can exes be friends but they truly adored each other and were the best of friends," the source added.

The former couple was married from 1985-1988, and they share one daughter together, Brooke. On Brinson's birthday last year, Richards shared another tribute.

On Brinson's birthday last year, Richards dedicated another heartfelt post to her ex on Instagram, letting everyone know that despite being gone, he certainly wasn't forgotten.

"Monty … Happy BD Star light, Star bright, first Star I see Every night … Always know your (sic) in My Heart," she wrote. "I love you so much. We have come so far , let's keep it going .I'm right by your side forever! I wish for you happiness ,courage , peace ,laughter ,love , strength and Every you've EVER DREAMED OF!!!!"

TAGS/ Kim Richards , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Death , Instagram , Top Stories