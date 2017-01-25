Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Savannah Chrisley is letting her heart break.
The Chrisley Knows Best star headed to Facebook Live Wednesday evening with an emotional message to her fans and followers.
As it turns out, the beauty queen and her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks have split after two years of dating.
"All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that's just what I'm trying to do now," she explained through tears. "So to cut to the point…Blaire and I are no longer dating."
Savannah continued, "It hurts, it does because for me he was that definition of just my first true love and I'm trying to stay strong y'all."
Those who watched Chrisley Knows Best witnessed the couple's love story in several seasons. While Savannah admitted that it wasn't always perfect, she also confessed that it was "truly the definition of young love."
And while being in the spotlight brought about its own challenges, the romance helped Savannah have some of the best times of her life.
"I hope that you will please do me a favor and don't send negative vibes to him. He doesn't deserve that. We are young. We had our young love," Savannah shared. "It wasn't my fault. It wasn't his fault. There were faults on both sides."
As the pair decides to focus on themselves in the coming days, Savannah assures fans that everything happens for a reason and that she will love the singer forever.
"I will always love him and it just is what it is," she shared. "I am so grateful that God has let me experience this kind of love."
Chrisley Knows Best returns February 21 at 10 p.m. on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)