Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Dish on Relationship Firsts, Plus: What Makes Their Marriage Work

Rebecca Romijnand Jerry O'Connell know what it takes to make a relationship last in Hollywood.
The lovebirds of more than 13 years caught up with E! News about what makes their marriage work, and in the process reminisced about their early days as boyfriend and girlfriend. Playing a must-see game highlighting their relationship milestones, Rebecca and Jerry revealed where their first date went down, how long into dating they kissed and so much more.
So without further ado, let's start from the very beginning. Romijn told us the pair first bonded over watching the Blue Moon Group in Las Vegas all the way back in 2004, and as fate would have it, ended the night with their very first kiss.
As for their first fight, well, these two didn't waste any time checking this one off the list. The actress joked, "[Our first fight] started that night and it hasn't ended. He won't apologize."
O'Connell chimed in, "We get into fights regularly, and we're like, ‘Is this it? Is this the one that's going to make us get divorced?' And then we're like, ‘OK, let's forget it.'" "Let's go get something to eat," his ladylove added.
Moving on to Rebecca and Jerry's two 8-year-old daughters, twins Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, the matriarch of the family admits they have their dad wrapped around their fingers. When asked which parent they go to for permission first, Romijn dished, "He's such a push over with them. Daddy's girls."
"I don't argue," Jerry agreed. "Even before they ask, I go, ‘OK.'"
Jerry also attributes their little girls as a major reason he and Rebecca are still together. To find out just how they've played a part, watch the rest of our interview above!
Don't miss Rebecca and Jerry in their new movie together, Love Locks, airing Jan. 28 on the Hallmark Channel.