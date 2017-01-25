Move Aside Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele: Introducing the New Characters From Fifty Shades Darker

If you think Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are the only co-stars bringing the heat to Fifty Shades Darker, think again.

We're now closer than ever to the highly-anticipated release of the hit franchise's second installment, and while some moviegoers might expect the film to echo much of the first's story angle (sex, sex and more sex), there's actually quite a few characters pivotal to Christian and Anastasia's dramatic love story that we've yet to meet.

Lucky for FSD fans, we're breaking down every newcomer set to make an appearance in the forthcoming movie, and from the looks of it, your plans for Valentine's Day plans have officially been signed, sealed and delivered.

Thank us later.