Mary Tyler Moore Made Oprah Winfrey Cry in Touching Surprise Appearance on Her Talk Show

Throughout her life, veteran TV comedy actress and trailblazer Mary Tyler Moore inspired scores of female fans, including Oprah Winfrey.

The seven-time Emmy winner, who famously played an independent career woman, a local news producer, on the '70s sitcom the Mary Tyler Moore show, died at age 80 Wednesday. Winfrey, a former local news anchor, had showcased her love for her on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the '90s, including during a now viral video of a surprise appearance.

Moore had famously shocked Winfrey twice—first in 1993, when she phoned into The Oprah Winfrey Show, and in 1997, when she made an unannounced visit in person. The host was overcome with emotion as she stepped onstage and gave her a hug in front of her screaming crowd.