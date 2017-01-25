Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80: Former Co-Star Ed Asner, Dear Friends and More React to Her Passing

Hollywood just lost one of its brightest stars.

E! News confirmed earlier today Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80. The beloved actress was battling health issues related to diabetes, and in a statement released by her rep, Moore's closest family and friends gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye.

"A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," the statement read in part.

To fans of the multi-hyphenate TV and feminist icon, Moore was known for bringing major laughs and inspiration to classic projects such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others. But to her former co-stars, fellow celebrities and closest admirers, Mary was a dear friend they won't soon forget.

Her MTM co-star Ed Asner is just one of many who have shared their grief and fondest memories of Moore on social media. Read more below: