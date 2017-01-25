Peta Murgatroyd Balances Breast Milk Pumping and Getting Glam Like a Star

Peta Murgatroyd is not going to let something like getting glam interfere with her mommy duties.

The Dancing With the Stars pro posted on her Instagram page Wednesday a censored selfie showing her pumping breast milk with a hospital grade Medela Symphony breast pump while sitting and getting her hair and makeup done. Murgatroyd gave birth to her and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy's first child, son Shai, earlier this month.

"Multitasking mum duties. Can't stop the pump," she said, adding, "I'm working on an exciting new project that I can't wait to share with you soon!'