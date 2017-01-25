Mary Tyler Moore's Last Scripted TV Appearance Was Just Perfect: A Reunion With Betty White, Valerie Harper and More Costars

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore's last scripted TV appearance was perfect, in a way. Moore, who passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, was last seen on a TV sitcom: Hot in Cleveland. But this wasn't just any regular old guest appearance. Moore appeared alongside her Mary Tyler Moore costars for a reunion in the episode called "Love is All Around," a nod to the show's famous theme song.
This was Moore's second appearance on the show that starred Betty White, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and Valerie Bertinelli. She played Diane, an old bowling buddy of White's Elka. Of course the two previously starred on MTM together, starting in 1973 when White joined the cast as Sue Ann Nivens.
The clip above from the 2013 episode features Moore, White, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel reuniting over dinner, a perfect tribute to the show, Mary Tyler Moore, and its legacy. The Mary Tyler Moore show helped each of the assembled actors either become household names or launch new legs of their careers.
"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," Moore's longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.
Moore shot to fame as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. The sitcom ran from 1961-1966. From there she did a series of films before playing Mary Richards in Mary Tyler Moore from 1970-1977. Her role of Mary Richards, a career-minded single woman, was trailblazing. She won two Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show, four for Mary Tyler Moore and one for Stolen Babies in 1993. Over the course of her career she took home three Golden Globes and was also nominated for an Oscar for the 1980 film Ordinary People.
Moore's other TV credits include That ‘70s Show, Lipstick Jungle, The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, Mary, The Naked Truth and much more. In 2000, Moore and Harper reunited for the TV movie Mary and Rhoda, reprising their MTM roles.