Amy Adams Won't Let an Oscar Snub and Fake Nomination Announcement Get Her Down

Amy Adams was all smiles on Tuesday night, despite some disappointing news that morning.

The actress joined the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for an event dedicated to "Conversations With Amy Adams" just a few hours after the 2017 Oscars nominations were announced. She was one of several stars who we feel was snubbed from the noms, left out of the running for Best Actress after earning Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award nominations for her performance in Arrival.

To add salt to the wound, the official Oscars website initially reported the actress (as well as Tom Hanks) had, in fact, been nominated. ABC later released a statement to apologize for the mistake.