Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Debut First Magazine Cover Together

''I'm Calling the Police!'' Find Out Why Jasper Is Breaking Into a Reporter's House in This Scandalous The Royals Scene
John Russo
It was about time!
Finally, we get to see this gorgeous couple on a cover. Sofia Vergaraand Joe Manganielloopened the doors of their home for the first time for an intimate look at their relationship, careers, and hidden hobbies.
As we've seen on social media, this couple and their family have all created one big happy family that even vacations together.
As a once single mother, the Modern Family star shared her reason for never moving in with anyone until her son, Manolo, went to college.
"Partly because I hadn't found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son. I wasn't going to bring a man into my son's home. I think that's why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries," Vergara explained to HOLA! USA.
The pair tied the knot in November 2015, but the Magic Mike star said it didn't take long for him to realize that he wanted to spend the rest of his life by Vergara's side.
"We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person's happiness and wellbeing head of our own. Once you realize that kind that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring," Manganiello said.
The publication asked Vergara whether or not it bothers her that some people think that her character on Modern Family is a stereotype of Latin women, but she doesn't seem bothered by what the critics have to say.
"What's wrong with being a stereotype? Gloria's character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes…It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria," the 44-year-old actress said. "I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television."
Vergara wasn't the only one to get candid; her hubby talked about his secret hobby as an art collector and how it all started.
"I have always made it a habit of going to art galleries and openings. Some of my friends are some of the biggest artists working today, and others have made careers of collecting and dealing art. So when it came time to decorating the new house, along with the works I had collected over the years, I had new paintings/works commissioned," the 40-year-old actor said.
HOLA! USA's March issue will be hitting stands next month.