Boy George Remembers Competing With George Michael: We All Used to Be Really Bitchy

Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock
Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock
Boy George is setting the record straight on his tricky friendship with George Michael.
During an interview with Andy Cohen, the "Karma Chameleon" crooner recalled his early years in the business facing a bit of a rivalry with the late "Careless Whisper" singer.
"I think in the early days we were competition to each other. We're both called George. We both made soul music, so in the early days we were really in competition."
However, the competition didn't last forever. "Then, sort of later on, I started to really appreciate what he was as a musician," George revered. "Around about 'Faith,' I started to really appreciate his talent."
While the foes-turned-friends were in touch "on and off" later on in life, George admitted he was out of the loop when it came to Michael's personal life.
"I read stuff in the papers, obviously," he said. "He kind of kept people out. He was quite private, so I didn't really know much about what was going on."
Michael passed away on Dec. 25, 2016 at 53 years old. He was found lifeless in bed at the home he shared with boyfriend Fadi Fawaz and the singer's rep said he died of heart failure.
While Michael and Fawaz dated for years before his untimely death, the singer famously kept his sexual orientation private early on his career—a topic that George fought with him about.
"In the '80s, everyone—I mean Pete Burns, me...we all used to like be really bitchy about each other. It was like the thing that you did in the '80s," he told Cohen. "Nowadays, it's a bit more respectful. In the '80s, you just said foul things about everyone."
Not to fret—George confirmed they eventually made peace on the topic.