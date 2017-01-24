Abby Lee Miller May Be Headed for a "Breakdown" in Dramatic Dance Moms Preview

Abby Lee Miller is about to face the music and it's nothing to dance to.

As the reality TV star continues to face legal troubles in the courtroom, fans of the Dance Moms star are getting a new glimpse into how she is handling things both in and out of the dance studio.

In the show's latest preview released today, the dance crew is preparing for Nationals in Pittsburgh. At the same time, several moms can't help but comment on Abby's emotions.

"I think she's just on the verge of a breakdown," one parent shared while cameras rolled. Another added, "You can't run from your mistakes, Abby."

As for Abby, she's still focused on winning at all costs no matter what curve balls are thrown her way.