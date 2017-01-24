Abby Lee Miller May Be Headed for a "Breakdown" in Dramatic Dance Moms Preview

Abby Lee Miller is about to face the music and it's nothing to dance to.
As the reality TV star continues to face legal troubles in the courtroom, fans of the Dance Moms star are getting a new glimpse into how she is handling things both in and out of the dance studio.
In the show's latest preview released today, the dance crew is preparing for Nationals in Pittsburgh. At the same time, several moms can't help but comment on Abby's emotions.
"I think she's just on the verge of a breakdown," one parent shared while cameras rolled. Another added, "You can't run from your mistakes, Abby."
As for Abby, she's still focused on winning at all costs no matter what curve balls are thrown her way.
Lifetime
"You're dance mommies," she screamed to a group of parents. "You don't understand."
Back in June of 2016, Abby pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and for one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction.
Fast-forward to this month when her legal team made one last plea in hopes of their client avoiding time behind bars.
"Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process," her legal representatives wrote in court documents while pleading for probation. "Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive."
Back at the studio, a Dance Moms source shared with E! News that Abby has "always been difficult to deal with." In addition, our insider believes that many people think Abby is going to jail even if it's just a few months and not the entire time.
"I've just been too trusting out there, and I made mistakes along the way," Abby once told E! News' Zuri Hall. "You know, deal with the consequences."
Dance Moms airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.