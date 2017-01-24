From Brooklyn Duchess to Olympic Ice Queen: How Margot Robbie Has Mastered the Art of Silver Screen Transformation

There are some stars who look the same every time they hit their mark on the silver screen. Margot Robbie is not one of them.

Instead, the 26-year-old welcomed a physical challenge early on her career, shedding her Australian accent and piling on the diamonds and leopard print to play the "Duchess of Bay Ridge," Naomi Lapaglia, complete with a thick classic Brooklyn accent.

"I kind of do things all or nothing," she told Good Morning America's Lara Spencer of the role in 2013. "It's a really fun accent to do and it's actually easier to do coming from an Australian accent."