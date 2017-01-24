All the Times This Is Us's Jack Stole Our Hearts: From Pilgrim Rick to Push-Ups and Everything in Between

Has there ever been a TV dad as perfect as Jack Pearson?

Week in and week out, the This Is Us patriarch (played to similar perfection by Milo Ventimiglia) has warmed our hearts and opened our tear ducts with his unflappable devotion to wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three (aka twins Kate and Kevin and adopted son Randall). As tonight's new episode of NBC's breakout hit will finally begin to shed some light on the mystery of Jack's untimely death, we thought it only appropriate to look back on all the moments he's made our hearts swell so far in this first season. So get your Kleenex handy and join us in our celebration of all things Jack.