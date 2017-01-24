Nicola Peltz Gushes About New Boyfriend Anwar Hadid: "He Is an Angel"

Instagram
Nicola Peltz is young and in love!
The 22-year-old actress and longtime friend Anwar Hadid, 17, have taken their relationship to the next level and are now dating, and the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress couldn't be happier. Although they only just became Instagram official, Peltz told Women's Wear Daily at the Sundance Film Festival that Anwar is the best boyfriend.
"We're hanging out. Honestly, he is an angel," she gushed. "He's such an amazing person."
Peltz also couldn't help but rave about his famous sisters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. "He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much," Peltz continued. "They're feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing."
Despite playing somewhat coy about their relationship, Peltz couldn't keep too much a secret as Anwar sealed their relationship with a digital kiss that he shared on social media, of course. The black-and-white photo showed Anwar wrapping his arms around his ladylove as he planted a kiss on her lips. Because pictures say 1,000 words, Anwar simply added two puppy dog emojis and two roses emojis.
An insider also told E! News that their relationship isn't necessarily out of the blue.
"They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship," the insider explained, "but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."
Both count Sofia Richie as a BFF, so it's no surprise that these two would hang out on more than one occasion.