Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Give Birth to a Baby Girl

Jenelle Evans' family just got a little larger!

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to a baby girl. Evans shared a picture of her lying in a hospital bed next to boyfriend David Eason and wrote, "And she has arrived." She included a baby bottle emoji and pink bow. This is the third child for Evans, who is already mom to two boys: Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, but it's her first child with Eason.

Evans documented the ups and downs her first pregnancy on MTV's show 16 and Pregnant.