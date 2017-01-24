Netflix Is Giving Your Valentine's Day a Boost With Magic Mike and Sausage Party on the February Lineup

Courtesy Warner Brothers
It's a special kind of Valentine's Day movie that can satisfy the needs of both happily coupled and very, very single celebrants. It needs to be both cynical and optimistic; sensual, but not awkwardly so; and, most importantly, not preach to anyone that they need to get married.
(Seriously, is there anything that can kill a V-Day buzz more than suddenly feeling like Hollywood thinks you're very, very behind on your life path?)
Luckily, Netflix is here for us this season. The streaming service knows that the stakes are high in February, with so many opportunities to Netflix-and-chill, whether literally or figuratively. Netflix has decided to throw us all a bone, again both literally and figuratively (sorry, we had to).
The latest additions and removals are out this morning, and the first thing to stand out is that there are several good options for the holiday you love to hate: Namely, Magic Mike. There's truly no better movie to watch this time of year, whether you want to feel all googly-eyed or thank your lucky stars that you aren't dating someone like Richie. One could also delve into Sausage Party, as long as one is watching either alone or with a V-Day date with a very dirty sense of humor.
If you want a perfectly innocent love story, might we suggest Finding Dory? Or, if you'd like to really go dark, one could do no wrong giving The People v. O.J. Simpson a try. Happy Valentine's Day, indeed.
Available 2/1:
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney's Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold
Available 2/2:
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
Available 2/3:
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
Superbad (2007)
Available 2/5:
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
Available 2/6:
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Available 2/7:
Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special
Available 2/8:
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
Available 2/10:
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
Available 2/11:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World
Available 2/12:
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Available 2/13:
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Available 2/14:
Girlfriend's Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4
White Nights
Available 2/15:
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
Avail. 2/16/17
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
Available 2/17:
Chef's Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2
Available 2/19:
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Available 2/23:
Sausage Party (2016)
Available 2/24:
I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1
Available 2/26:
Night Will Fall (2016)
Available 2/27:
Brazilian Western (2013)
Available 2/28:
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes
Leaving 2/1:
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving 2/7:
Justin Bieber's Believe
Leaving 2/12:
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
Leaving 2/13:
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Leaving 2/15:
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving 2/16:
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Leaving 2/17:
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving 2/19:
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Leaving 2/28:
Clueless