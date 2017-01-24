Oscars 2017 Nominations: Amy Adams, Denzel Washington and More Among the Snubbed

When it comes to the most anticipated award show of the season, there are bound to be a few surprises.

As a handful of previous Oscar nominees and winners, including Jennifer Hudson, Terrence Howard and Gabourey Sidibe, announced the nominees for this year's Academy Awards on Tuesday morning, some of Hollywood's top honorees were predictably jumping for joy upon hearing the career-changing news (La La Land garnered a record-tying 14 nods), while a few others may have been left scratching their heads. After all, Academy Award picks can sometimes be unpredictable (we're looking at you, Oscar-nominated Norbit) and even a shoo-in can ultimately get left behind.

However, with the occasional snub also comes a surprise or two, keeping everyone on the edge of their seat in the days leading up to the big night.

Here's a look at the Academy's snubs and surprises for 2017: