Oscars 2017 Nominations: Amy Adams, Denzel Washington and More Among the Snubbed

Jan Thijs/Paramount Pictures
When it comes to the most anticipated award show of the season, there are bound to be a few surprises.
As a handful of previous Oscar nominees and winners, including Jennifer Hudson, Terrence Howard and Gabourey Sidibe, announced the nominees for this year's Academy Awards on Tuesday morning, some of Hollywood's top honorees were predictably jumping for joy upon hearing the career-changing news (La La Land garnered a record-tying 14 nods), while a few others may have been left scratching their heads. After all, Academy Award picks can sometimes be unpredictable (we're looking at you, Oscar-nominated Norbit) and even a shoo-in can ultimately get left behind.
However, with the occasional snub also comes a surprise or two, keeping everyone on the edge of their seat in the days leading up to the big night.
Here's a look at the Academy's snubs and surprises for 2017:
20th Century Fox; AMPAS - E! Illustration
SNUB: Deadpool
After the comedy garnered Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor as well as became one of the top-grossing films of 2016, it seemed like Ryan Reynolds might get his first Oscar nod this year, but he sadly was not awarded one of the five spots.
SNUB: Denzel Washington
The Fences actor and director was further acknowledged on the acting front with an Oscar nomination after a nod in the category at the Golden Globes. However, once again, he didn't make the cut in the directing department despite Fences being nominated for Best Picture, begging the question—is this Ben Affleck's Argo round two?
SNUB: Taraji P. Henson
While co-star Octavia Spencer landed a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Hidden Figures was named among the Best Picture nominees, the film's lead was once again shut out of all nominations.
Paramount Pictures
SURPRISE: Silence
It seemed like Martin Scorsese's latest project might have missed the cut in Hollywood this year, but the drama ultimately earned a nomination for Best Cinematography.
SNUB: Aaron Taylor-Johnson
After winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Nocturnal Animals, Taylor-Johnson was entirely shut out of the category for the Oscars. Instead, his co-star Michael Shannon was nominated.
SURPRISE: Passengers
While the expected blockbuster of the year was met with mixed reviews and virtually no acknowledgement at award shows, it did nab two Oscar nominations, including ones for Best Production Design and Best Original Score.
Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.
SNUB: Amy Adams
Arguably one of the biggest snubs of the season, the five-time Oscar nominee was not included in this year's Best Actress pool after earning, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award nominations for her performance in Arrival. Meanwhile, the film earned nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Directing and Best Picture—all without recognition to its lead star.
SNUB: Annette Bening
While she did earn a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 20th Century Women, the four-time Academy Award nominee was not include in this year's Oscars category for Best Actress. Additionally, the film was only nominated for Best Original Screenplay despite its Golden Globe nod for Best Picture.