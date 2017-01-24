5 Celeb Ways to Get Away With Wearing Leggings Every Day

Leggings all day, every day. At least that's the philosophy in Hollywood these days.

The atheleisure trend is going nowhere, but according to activewear designer Lorna Jane, there's more to it than just throwing on your best pair of Spandex. Just look at Gigi Hadid, who went for a layered, oversized look for day, compared to Nicole Scherzinger, who went full out with cutouts and leather. After all, leggings are more comfortable than jeans (or any other pant, really), so why not wear them every day?

For Lorna's exclusive tips on what athleisure trends are going to be so hot this year, and for celeb inspiration on how to wear them accordingly, keep scrolling!