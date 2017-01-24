Skittles' Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Will Have You Romancing the Rainbow All Day Long

We're not just tasting the rainbow, we're romancing the rainbow!
If there's one thing football fans and Super Bowl viewers look forward to year after year, it's the clever and unique commercials from Skittles.
While the big game featuring the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots isn't for another two weeks, Skittles has decided to share a little treat with fans and foodies alike earlier than expected.
In their game day commercial just released, a nice young man tries to woo his crush Katie who he thinks is resting in her bedroom late at night.
As he tries to keep quiet from the front yard, the boy begins throwing Skittles into the window hoping it grabs her attention.
For better or worse, he ends up winning not over Katie but the whole family as everyone from police officers, grandparents and even a gopher try to grab a flavor one by one.
Last year, the candy company owned by Mars, Inc. ran an equally hilarious commercial featuring the one and only Steven Tyler.
Titled "The Portrait," the Aerosmith singer was able to "rock the rainbow" in his commercial that earned well over 24 million views on YouTube.
For those who aren't up to date on their sports, next month's Super Bowl will feature Lady Gaga performing the halftime show. In addition, Luke Bryan has been given the task to sing the National Anthem.
As for those invested in the commercials, you haven't missed too much so far. Intel had the honors of sharing the very first Super Bowl commercial of the season that happened to feature New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Who will come out on top this year for commercials? Let's just say its game on!