Coco Treats Baby Chanel to Her Very First Yacht Ride During Family Vacation in Miami

All aboard Coco's family fun bus yacht!

As the proud mom and fitness guru continued her vacation in Miami, fans were treated to baby Chanel's latest milestone. It's time for this cutie's very first boat ride.

"My family vacation continues ...day on a yacht is not too shabby," she wrote on Instagram while wearing matching swimsuits by Sugardollz. "Chanel is not sure about this wind though."

Mom also got some time to pose solo in front of the sunset before taking to her daughter's Instagram for another aww-worthy shot.

"Forgot to post this yesterday...My 1st time on a boat was windy but I was digging it!" baby Chanel's account read. "Matching swimsuits- @sugardollz. Headband by- @thevintagecrown."