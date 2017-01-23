Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth to Her First Child, a Baby Girl Named Ella Grace

Congratulations to Keshia Knight Pulliam!
The former Cosby Show star and her estranged husband Ed Hartwell gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl named Ella Grace.
"Ella Grace has arrived!!!" the actress wrote on Instagram Monday afternoon with a picture of her daughter's feet wrapped up in cozy socks.
Keshia first announced her pregnancy in July, taking to Instagram to share the news, holding up a pink cupcake and writing, "Surprise!!! We have a new addition coming soon..."
Unfortunately, Keshia's pregnancy has not been without its ups and downs. Just a few days after she made the announcement, Hartwell filed for divorce seven months into their marriage.
E! News obtained the documents for Keshia's response to his filing, which stated she "admits only the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
She opened up about the split in an interview with Entertainment Weekly shortly after news broke, revealing there had been problems with infidelity in the past. "In the process, I found out I was pregnant. And I had to take another hard look and decide if I wanted to try to work through this and forgive him for the sake of the child. Like, I had divorce papers ready. I presented it to him...Once I was pregnant I did decide to give him that one last chance."
She continued, "The part that hurt me the most when he filed for divorce was that he had asked me to give him another chance, and I was willing to do that and forgive him, for our family."
Still, Keshia has remained positive upon welcoming Ella Grace.
In November, she took to Instagram to share a sonogram of the baby and wrote, "This has been this single most challenging year of my life. However, I wake up this Thanksgiving more grateful & in awe of God's power than ever. Thru it all this little face has kept me going & helped me tap into strength I didn't even know I possess."
She continued, "I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy... #Grateful #ThereIsAlwaysARainbowAfterTheStorm #IfICanDoItSoCanYou."
Congratulations again to the new mama on her beautiful baby girl.