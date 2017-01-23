Summer House Stars Preview a Stormy Season Full of Hook-Ups and...Ambulances?!

What happens when nine friends pick to vacation together in a house on the weekends while not at work and have their lives taped? You guessed it: They stop being polite and start getting real.

At least, that's the impression that week one of Summer House, Bravo's newest obsession-worthy reality series, gave us when it debuted last week. And that's what series stars Kyle Cooke and twins Lauren and Ashley Wirkus are also telling E! News.

"You put nine people in a house, right, I don't care who you are, if you're one big happy family. Nine people in a house for three months, every weekend," Lauren admitted. "It's only bound that something's going to erupt."