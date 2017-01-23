Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Were the Cutest Kid Bridesmaids at Their Uncle's Wedding

Long before she was the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton had a different title—bridesmaid!
Nearly three decades ago, the 9-year-old future royal donned a floral crown and powder pink puffed-sleeve dress in honor of her uncle's 1991 wedding. In footage obtained from the special family event, the now-mother of two was joined by her younger sister, then 7-year-old Pippa Middleton, in a matching ensemble perfectly fit for a '90s ceremony. Their youngest sibling, little brother James Middleton, was also spotted looking equally adorable in a pint-sized tuxedo as the trio posed for pictures outside.
The wedding was between their mother's brother, Gary Goldsmith, and his then-fiancé Maranda Foote. It was the first of four marriages for Goldsmith, who has had a reportedly tumultuous relationship with his sister's family since news broke of his drug use years ago.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Meanwhile, it's clear from the footage that the sisters have enjoyed most of life's big events hand in hand. Little did those two young girls know, exactly twenty years later, they would be helping each other through a far more extravagant set of nuptials—the royal wedding.
Pippa famously stood by Kate's side as her Maid of Honor in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Now that the younger Middleton sister is set to wed James Matthews this year, perhaps it will be Kate's turn to carry a train.
While we hope Pippa will have a special place in her wedding for her big sister, we do know the ceremonies will be purposely different.
"Pippa has always been keen that her own nuptials are vey different to her sister's," a source told E! News in July 2016. According to the insider, Pippa is debating having a winter wedding to "immediately avoid any inevitable comparisons."