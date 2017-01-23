Britney Ever After Trailer Features That Head-Shaving Meltdown and These Are the Other Moments We Need to See

According to Lifetime, Britney Ever After will detail "the tumultuous story of pop icon Britney Spears' rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection, firmly securing her position as one of the world's greatest entertainers." So that means we're in for a variety of moments from Spears' very public life. Here's what we need to see, in some form or another:

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's all denim red carpet appearance.

Some kind of opening credit montage depicting the Mickey Mouse Club and "...Baby One More Time."

A run to the supermarket for Cheetos and Starbucks for a frappuccino. There were so many.

Her infamous interview with Matt Lauer after paps photographed her with her her son on her lap in the front of the car.