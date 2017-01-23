Rihanna's Favorite Boots Come From This Brand—and This Individual

What's the most daring career risk you've ever taken?

I think the most daring choice I've made came very early in my career. After my internship at New Balance, I decided that a career in footwear is what I wanted to pursue, and so for my second internship I only applied for one position—a design internship at Puma. I normally don't put all my eggs into one basket but for me, it was footwear or bust.

Tell us about your favorite celeb Timberland moment.

I've been a fan of Ewan McGregor for a while now. His series The Long Way Around was a big reason I got into motorcycles. I had a bit of a nerdy moment when I heard we share similar opinions on how our Timberland Boot Company Lineman Boot would be a great motorcycle boot. He also was pictured wearing them in the October 2016 issue of Esquire, which I was a thrill to see. He seems like a guy I'd like to go on a bike ride with.

Who are some of your career heroes?

I feel so fortunate to have been guided by some really helpful mentors throughout my career. I was first introduced to Industrial Design when I interned for Anthony Wong at Palomar Medical (in Burlington, Mass). If it wasn't for Tony I wouldn't be a designer today. During my time at New Balance, Jodi Klann (New Balance Lifestyle Designer) showed me the type of designer I wanted to be. She's wildly creative, and she taught me the value of collaboration–she was a truly wonderful person to work for. Last but definitely not least is our Creative Director here at Timberland, Chris Pawlus. Chris set the example for the type of career I aspire to have one day. Chris has been with the company for almost 20 years, starting as a designer and working his way up to VP of Global Product Design and Creative Director. You only need to have one conversation with Chris to see why he's been so successful in his career. It's inspiring for me to see a company and an employee that are so committed to growing together, which is very hard to do in the footwear industry.