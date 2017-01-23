2017 Razzies Nominations Announced: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead With Most Nods

Paramount
The 2017 Razzies Nominations are here to remind everyone what did not work in Hollywood in 2016.
Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are among "the crop of cinematic crap in 2016" leading the 37th Annual Razzie Award nominations. Described as the "15-years-too-late" sequel in a press release, Ben Stiller's Zoolander 2 received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig.
This year's worst achievement in film categories were expanded from five to six contenders. The annual award show will be held on Feb. 25, which is the day before the Academy Awards.
Here is the list of nominees in full:
Worst Picture:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actor:
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Worst Actress:
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother's Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Disney
Worst Supporting Actress:
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
Worst Supporting Actor:
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Director
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad