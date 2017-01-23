2017 Razzies Nominations Announced: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead With Most Nods

The 2017 Razzies Nominations are here to remind everyone what did not work in Hollywood in 2016.

Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are among "the crop of cinematic crap in 2016" leading the 37th Annual Razzie Award nominations. Described as the "15-years-too-late" sequel in a press release, Ben Stiller's Zoolander 2 received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig.

This year's worst achievement in film categories were expanded from five to six contenders. The annual award show will be held on Feb. 25, which is the day before the Academy Awards.