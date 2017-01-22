Anna Kendrick and Her Pitch Perfect 3 Co-Stars Cheer on Atlanta Falcons at Star-Studded Football Game

Instagram
The Barden Bellas just scored a major touchdown in the hearts of Pitch Perfect fans everywhere.
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and more of their co-stars took a break from filming the popular franchise's third film to see the Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at the Georgia Dome.
Dressed in their finest red and black threads, the ladies made it clear they were rooting for the home team, though movie lovers were quick to point out none other than teammates on the Packers made a memorable cameo in Pitch Perfect 2. Ironic much?
Other Pitch Perfect 3 stars in attendance included Chrissie Fit, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner.
One Pitch Perfect beauty who just couldn't find it in her heart to cheer on the Falcons in the playoff game? Elizabeth Banks, but of course. The director and co-star shared her own photo on Instagram alongside fellow diehard Cheese Heads.
Pitch Perfect 3 actually began filming right at the start of the new year, with the ladies relocating to Atlanta to shoot the highly-anticipated flick. Rehearsals are already underway, and from the looks of behind-the-scenes videos shared to Instagram, it's going to be aca-awesome. (Yes, we went there.)
Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld will also reprise their roles in the third installment, though Skylar Astin and his Trebles will not.
Pitch Perfect 3 is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2017.