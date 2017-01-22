Gavin Rossdale Talks Moving on After Gwen Stefani Divorce: "I Still Think She's Incredible"

"It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children," he said. "There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

Divorce, he said, was one of the most "painful" things, "apart from death." And, of course, it was shocking for the whole family.

"For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen," he said. "That's what I'll be forever."

"It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have," he said. "That was the challenge for me as a dad."

Rossdale had told the U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times last fall, when asked about his and Stefani's divorce, "For me, it's just thinking about the boys and how to prioritize them."