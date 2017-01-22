Louis Tomlinson & Ex Briana Jungwirth Celebrate Son Freddie's 1st Birthday Together

Happy birthday, Freddie!
Louis Tomlinson reunited with ex Briana Jungwirth to celebrate their son's first birthday. In a video posted on her Instagram page Saturday, the British One Direction singer grins as he helps the little boy stand while his mom presents him with a white frosted cake bearing the child's photo and the words "Happy birthday Freddie."
"Special first birthday :)," Jungwirth wrote.
"Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!" Tomlinson tweeted.
The three were joined by at least two other people at the party, the video shows.
The 25-year-old singer became the first member of the pop group to become a dad when Jungwirth, a Los Angeles stylist who dated him in 2015, gave birth to their son. The two then got involved in a custody battle over the boy.
Tomlinson went on to date The Originals actress Danielle Campbell, 21.
The singer talked about being a dad in a recent SiriusXM satellite radio interview.
"I don't think it's changed my writing too much," he said. "It's not as if I'm writing songs about my son. I mean, I love him, obviously, but yeah, it's affected how I am as a person, a little bit. I'd like to say it's made me a bit more mature. I don't know if that's actually true."