Women's March Draws Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera and More to Washington

NBC News
NBC News
Scarlett Johannson, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, America Ferrera and a slew of other stars took to the streets Saturday to join hundreds of thousands of women protesting in favor of women's rights and equality a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.
Speaking onstage at the Women's March on Washington, D.C., Ferrera told the crowd, "We are gathered here and across the country and around the world today to say, 'Mr. Trump, we refuse.'"
ICYMI: @AmericaFerrera speaks at #WomensMarch in DC -- 'The president is not America' pic.twitter.com/dmIy0ipb3i— NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) January 21, 2017
"It's been a heartbreaking time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country," the Ugly Betty alum, the daughter of Honduran immigrants, told the crowd. "Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday."
"We march today for our families and our neighbors, for our future, for the causes that we claim and the causes that claim us," Ferrera said. "We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war."
Scarlett Johansson to Trump: "I want to be able to support you, but first, I ask that you support me" and all women https://t.co/vBbG13GC3C— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2017
Johannson talked about the importance of women's health, Planned Parenthood and access to reproductive services.
"President Trump, I did not vote for you," she said. "That said, I respect that you are our President-elect and I want to be able to support you but first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother...support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forward and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have."
"I ask you to support all women and our fight for equality in all things," she said, adding, "I pledge my relentless devotion to women's healthcare initiatives. I will not stop fighting to make basic women's healthcare available to all."
The National Mall right now #WomensMarchOnWashington #womensmarch #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/A9ZwrsSx94— Angie (@OhMyGOFF) January 21, 2017
Other celebrities who spoke at the Women's March on Washington included Michael Moore, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe and Ashley Judd. Debra Messing also attended.
Alicia Keys: "We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government, or men anywhere" https://t.co/iZtqOqfDo2— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2017
Janelle Monae at #WomensMarch: "Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names." https://t.co/Sx1NDU83fE— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2017
The main event was held in Washington, D.C. while sister demonstrations took place in cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Park City, Utah, where many celebs are in town for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Cyrus marched in Los Angeles, where the subways were extraordinarily packed with participants rushing to get to the protest.
Miley & @happyhippiefdn supporting Planned Parenthood at the Women's March in LA today! pic.twitter.com/yLqC44kEBA— Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdateTeam) January 21, 2017
In Park City, Charlize Theron and Maria Bello marched together alongside women holding pink signs supporting Planned Parenthood and women's rights. Many of the participants across the country wore pink wool hats with kitty ears.
"When they punch you in the p---y, Punch them back harder with your p---y power!" Bello shouted, according to Variety reporter Jim Rainey.
Mary Steenburgen, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jennifer Beals and Laura Dern also took part in the protest, as did John Legend and Benjamin Bratt.
Solidarity rallies and marches were also held abroad. Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe marched in Scotland and her co-star Tobias Menzies took part in protest in Budapest.
#WomensMarch #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/EkTGcZMp3X— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/aU0KhY9UNm— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 21, 2017
Katy Perry announced on Instagram she would be marching with sister Angela Hudson.
"Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel," she wrote. "We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings."
"For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered!" she said. "I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! ♥#whyimarch @womensmarch."
Helen Mirren took part in the Women's March in New York City, where she, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon and Whoopi Goldberg all spoke onstage.
"I don't want to go back. What's at stake is everything you believe in," the View co-host told the crowd. "This is magnificent, but this cannot end today."
Helen Mirren is a New Yorker today. She'll be marching proudly with us to fight for equality. #WMNYC pic.twitter.com/9pSXj57br5— NYCWomensMarch (@nycwomensmarch) January 21, 2017
Whoopi Goldberg: "I don't want to go back. What's at stake is everything you believe in." pic.twitter.com/zg0WKzbzR3— NYCWomensMarch (@nycwomensmarch) January 21, 2017
A true dame. Helen Mirren. #wmnyc pic.twitter.com/ZCCLslLcMD— NYCWomensMarch (@nycwomensmarch) January 21, 2017
Cynthia Nixon cheering on women of NYC. #WMNYC pic.twitter.com/gwzB5SdewJ— NYCWomensMarch (@nycwomensmarch) January 21, 2017
"This is amazing!" Mirren wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie taken near a group of marchers.
Rosie Perez, who left The View in 2015, and Yoko Ono also attended the march.
Rosie perez in the house. Brooklyn represent! @rosieperezbklyn #WMNYC pic.twitter.com/490VJunpFt— NYCWomensMarch (@nycwomensmarch) January 21, 2017
Yoko Ono at NYC women's march in wheelchair. Also Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Mirren pic.twitter.com/o5gwxS0t5o— Leslie Brody (@lesliebrody) January 21, 2017
Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood posted videos showing her and her friends heading to the Women's March on Washington.
She wore a black T-shirt with the words "I'm Not Afraid of You Anymore" printed in white.