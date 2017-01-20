Kanye West Focusing on Family and "Surprise Projects" Two Months After Hospitalization

INFphoto.com
Kanye West appears to be feeling better, faster and stronger close to two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion.
While the Grammy winner has been keeping a relatively low-profile in recent weeks, a source tells E! News that the rapper's mental state has improved.
"His kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud," an insider shared with E! News. "He thinks about her every day."
In addition, Kanye is "feeling more on track" as he works on several business opportunities away from the public eye.
"Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer," our source shared. "Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations."
For those who don't recall, Kanye canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour days before he was voluntarily hospitalized.
While reports circulated that he was hoping to resume his tour as early as January, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that it was far too early.
"Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show," a tour source shared with E! News. "He wants everyone in the world to see it."
Through the recovery process, Kim Kardashian has been supportive of her husband. And while she was dealing with her own hurdles after her terrifying Paris robbery, both parties appear to be moving forward as a united pair.
"Kim is in a really great place right now," a source close to the couple told E! News. "Kim and Kanye are very happy."
