How Michelle Williams Has Meticulously Kept Daughter Matilda's Life Private Since Heath Ledger's Death 9 Years Ago

Michelle Williams went through the unimaginable, and then she proceeded to accomplish the impossible.

The actress' daughter, Matilda Ledger, was only 2 years old when the child's father, Heath Ledger, died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008.

Ledger was 27. The movie he would posthumously win an Oscar for the following year, The Dark Knight, was still months away from its theatrical release, and eventually a trio of actors were enlisted to fill the void in Terry Gilliam's then-unfinished The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

But while Hollywood was devastated by the senseless loss, and people started to dig into the destructive lifestyle Ledger was leading in the months leading up to his death, it was the loved ones left behind whose lives changed forever.