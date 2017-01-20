Does Kristin Cavallari Still Talk to Lauren Conrad and Audrina Patridge?

Married with three kids and several booming business ventures, Kristin Cavallari's days on The Hills are far behind her...but does she still keep in contact with her co-stars?

The fashion mogul caught up with E! News behind-the-scenes of her photo shoot for an upcoming issue of Galore—which will be out during fashion week—and opened up about her current standing with Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad, with whom she notoriously feuded throughout the reality series.

"I talk to Audrina all the time," Cavallari revealed. "I'm so proud of her. She's loves having a little girl. She's just in baby bliss."