Amy Schumer Befriends Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and It's as Perfect as You'd Expect

I had the pleasure of hanging with @neiltyson , this video is not to promote anything but I hope it makes you smile pic.twitter.com/w9tLvJrZXG

Amy Schumer has been going to New York City's Hayden Planetarium to learn about the universe her whole life. Now, she made worlds collide by meeting the museum's director, Neil deGrasse Tyson, all the while eating space food in a NASA suit (obviously).

For no apparent reason whatsoever (other than to make us smile) the comedienne sat down with the astrophysicist to talk briefly about some space-y things, including Schumer's intrigue over yeast.

After sharing a Lady and the Tramp moment over a piece of space food, Tyson allowed Schumer to touch a part of a meteorite and proved he has some jokes himself.