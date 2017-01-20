House of Cards Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed With Chilling Message

Netflix
Netflix picked a very interesting day to announce the House of Cards season five premiere date. The show's official Twitter account tweeted the video below along with the message, "We make the terror,'" on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.
The video features children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while an upside down flag waves in front of the White House.
Season five of the Netflix drama, which stars Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, and possibly vice president, Claire Underwood, will premiere on Friday, May 30.
Confused about the "We make the terror" comment? Season four ended with a hostage crisis and the Underwoods negotiating to end it, while using the situation to their advantage in the election cycle. But the hostage situation wasn't exactly a happy ending—the terrorists live-streamed the death. Meanwhile, Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver), published an article about Underwood's dastardly dealings with Remy (Mahershala Ali), Jackie (Molly Parker) and President Walker (Michel Gill).
Still foggy about what happened in the fourth season? We've got you covered with your binge blur guide.
The season four cast also included Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Nathan Darrow, Kim Dickens, Elizabeth Marvel, Paul Sparks, Ellen Burstyn, Joel Kinnaman and Cicely Tyson. Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott are among the new faces joining the show for season five.
Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese will serve as the new showrunners after creator Beau Willimon stepped down after season four.
House of Cards season five premieres Friday, May 30 on Netflix.