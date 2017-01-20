Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter Who Called Her Performance "Scrappy"

The last thing Serena Williams expected after beating Lucie Safarova during the second round of the Australian Open was criticism.

But in a post-match press conference, Williams completely shut down a reporter who described her performance as "scrappy" and full of unforced errors. "I think that's a very negative thing to say," she responded. "Are you serious?"

Williams gave the reporter an opportunity to apologize, which he did, and then lauded her opponent's performance. "Thank you very much," Williams replied to the reporter's apology. "That was a great performance. I played well. She's a former top-10 player. The last time we played together was the finals of a Grand Slam. You know, it's not an easy match. She's a really good player. You have to go for more, which obviously makes a few more errors.