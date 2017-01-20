A Dog's Purpose Premiere and Press Junket Canceled Amid Animal Abuse Investigation

Amid controversy, Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures have canceled the premiere and press junket for A Dog's Purpose. The move comes after TMZ published a video showing alleged animal abuse when a particular scene was shot in Winnipeg, Canada, over a year ago.

Universal Pictures confirmed the cancellations in a statement to E! News Thursday. "Because Amblin's review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog's Purpose to cancel this weekend's premiere and press junket," the statement began. "Amblin and Universal do not want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between animals and humans."