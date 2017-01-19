What Is Micellar Water? The Reason Why You'll Never Have to Wash Your Face Again

If you're a makeup maven or just walked down a beauty aisle recently, you've probably heard of micellar water. Every brand these days seems to have some sort of wash or wipe marketing the stuff.

Question is: Do you know what it actually is? Don't worry—not many do.

Micellar water is made of tiny cleansing oil molecules called micelles. These little babies are suspended in soft water, just hanging out until they meet dirt and oil. It just happens that micelles are attracted to these impurities and draw them out of your skin. Think: a magnet that sucks up makeup residue and atmospheric pollutants. Bonus: You don't even have to wash your face after. The cleansing water dissolves impurities while hydrating your skin. Miracle product? We think so.