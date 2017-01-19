NCIS: Los Angeles' Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer passed away peacefully in his home today. He was 61. The actor, who was battling cancer, was surrounded by his close family and friends including his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters.

Ferrer appeared in more than 40 movies and numerous TV roles, including NCIS: Los Angeles.

Born to Academy Award-winning actor José Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney on February 7, 1955, the star always showed an interest in both acting and music.