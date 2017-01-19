Tom Cruise and Other Celebs Impersonate Celebs in This Must-See Video

Tom Cruise, The Graham Norton Show

Over the years, stars such as Tom CruiseBenedict CumberbatchBradley Cooper and Amy Adams have appeared on talk shows and impersonated some favorite fellow celebs and character—as well as some not-so-favorites.

The BBC's Graham Norton Show is a well-known source for such impressions, as its format, in which all guests chat together with the host, allows for a more candid and even more relaxed talk show atmosphere.

A supercut of stars impersonating other celebs on the program was recently posted on the series' YouTube page. 

Photos

Benedict Cumberbatch's Hottest Pics

The video shows:

Benedict Cumberbatch's impression of Star WarsJar Jar Binks

Tom Hiddleston and Bradley Cooper's impressions of Christopher Walken

Hiddleston's impression of Owen Wilson

George Clooney's impression of Batman & Robin director Joel Schumacher

Amy Adams' impression of Batman

Tom Cruise's impression of his Edge of Tomorrow co-star Emily Blunt and Donald Duck

Tom Hanks' impression of Clint Eastwood, who directed him in Sully

Liam Neeson's impression of Eastwood and Sean Connery

"I would call up my agent and say, 'Hello, this is Sean Connery,'" the actor said. "And I'd immediately get through. 'I'm only kidding, it's Liam!'"

Want to see more celebrity impressions? Check out Céline Dion's impressions of CherRihanna and Sia on The Tonight ShowAriana Grande's impressions of Dion, Britney Spears and ShakiraJennifer Lawrence and Whitney Houston and The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand's slew of amazing impressions of the likes of Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Michael CaineChristian Bale, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham.

TAGS/ The Graham Norton Show , Benedict Cumberbatch , Tom Cruise , Bradley Cooper , Amy Adams , Liam Neeson , Tom Hanks , George Clooney , Tom Hiddleston