Tom Cruise and Other Celebs Impersonate Celebs in This Must-See Video

BBC
BBC
Over the years, stars such as Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bradley Cooper and Amy Adams have appeared on talk shows and impersonated some favorite fellow celebs and character—as well as some not-so-favorites.
The BBC's Graham Norton Show is a well-known source for such impressions, as its format, in which all guests chat together with the host, allows for a more candid and even more relaxed talk show atmosphere.
A supercut of stars impersonating other celebs on the program was recently posted on the series' YouTube page.
The video shows:
Benedict Cumberbatch's impression of Star Wars' Jar Jar Binks
Tom Hiddleston and Bradley Cooper's impressions of Christopher Walken
Hiddleston's impression of Owen Wilson
George Clooney's impression of Batman & Robin director Joel Schumacher
Amy Adams' impression of Batman
Tom Cruise's impression of his Edge of Tomorrow co-star Emily Blunt and Donald Duck
Tom Hanks' impression of Clint Eastwood, who directed him in Sully
Liam Neeson's impression of Eastwood and Sean Connery
"I would call up my agent and say, 'Hello, this is Sean Connery,'" the actor said. "And I'd immediately get through. 'I'm only kidding, it's Liam!'"
Want to see more celebrity impressions? Check out Céline Dion's impressions of Cher, Rihanna and Sia on The Tonight Show, Ariana Grande's impressions of Dion, Britney Spears and Shakira, Jennifer Lawrence and Whitney Houston and The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand's slew of amazing impressions of the likes of Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Timberlake, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Michael Caine, Christian Bale, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham.