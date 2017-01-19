Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back at 10 Years With the Obamas, Dances and Pranks Included

Ellen then showed a highlight reel of the couple's best moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Barack made his first appearance on Oct. 29, 2007, where he demonstrated his slick dance moves. Michelle later showed her husband up when she made her first appearance on Sept. 8, 2008. "Your husband's a good dancer," Ellen admitted, "but you are a better dancer than him."

"I know!" Michelle laughed. "That's what I've been telling him."

Other highlights included Ellen and Michelle's push-up contest in 2012, as well as their CVS shopping spree in 2016. And who could forget Barack's Valentine's Day message to Michelle? In the same episode, he fielded questions from 6-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley.

It's no secret the Obamas admire Ellen as much as she admires them.